So it really does sound like Ken Feinberg is on the right track. I like the idea of cutting cash salaries to under $500,000 for top executives and shifting compensation toward long-term stock grants, which the Journal says wouldn't be touch-able for at least four years (with the possible exception of companies that pay back their bailout money early). One question: What happens to the stock if the executive leaves the firm sooner? According to the Journal, Feinberg wants the long-term grants to start this year. If leaving prematurely led to some forfeiture of stock, then any executive who wanted to leave as a result of the new compensation scheme would have to do so in the next few weeks or else leave a lot of money on the table. Which would seem to cut down on the volume of defections.

My only real concern here is AIG-FP, where no employee will receive total compensation of more than $200,000. That seems a bit extreme to me--not because I hold any brief for the AIG-FPers, but because we want these guys unwinding their trades in a way that maximizes value for taxpayers and proceeds at a reasonable clip. It's not hard to imagine people who've seen their salaries fall 70, 80, 90 percent not throwing themselves into a task like this. Or, worse, leaving with a lot of proprietary information--which would at best weaken the unit's ability to liquidate itself and could even be used by competitors to trade against AIG's positions.

Finally, this is pretty interesting:

At Bank of America, executives worried about how the changes will be received by the global banking and markets group, run by Thomas Montag and home to a number of highly paid investment bankers, executives say. Mr. Montag is among those expected to have his pay slashed, even though his total compensation may still appear large by non-Wall Street standards.



The bank has lured a number of new recruits to this group in recent months, in some cases with multiyear guarantees.