the coming storm

and stage lights crash over the grand marble staircase

inaugurating the season of deceit.

In the dark Mario’s expert fingers

forage in the folds of mother’s skirt.

Cymbals and drums confirm it all.

We follow the moor who in his innocence

believes himself a cuckold but is not

while my father in his innocence

trusts and is betrayed.

I am evil

because I am a man

sings Iago

that summer night in 1966,

the Istrian stone gleaming

pure under the stars.

Dio crudel,

keep me silent—

to Iago’s god I pray:

keep father safe in Sumatra

with no one to lead him

to the Venetian light.