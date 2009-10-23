- 100 Years of Servitude: Gabriel García Márquez’s Infatuation With Castro and Other Dictators, by Enrique Krauze
- Just How Upset Should the Military Be About Obama’s Indecision on Afghanistan? by Steven Metz
- Why Olympia Snowe’s Public Option Trigger Won’t Work, by Jacob S. Hacker
- Peter Morgan’s ‘The Damned United’ Is a Mini-Delight. If Only the Rest of His Films Didn’t Have Puffed-Up Ambitions. by Christopher Orr
- The Sprawl Bailout: Will Obama’s Economic Policies Finally Kill Suburbs? by Christopher Leinberger
- Obama’s Pay Czar Is on the Right Track--Mostly, by Noam Scheiber
- In Defense of Yelling at Children, by Michelle Cottle
- Why Is the Insurance Industry Still Claiming That It’s a Friend of Health Care? by Suzy Khimm
