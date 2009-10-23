Over in the House, according to several sources, the drama began in the morning when Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed a meeting of the Democratic caucus and laid out two main possibilities. One was the "Medicare-plus-five" version--that is, a government-run plan that would pay physicians at roughly Medicare rates with an extra five percent on top. (It'd pay hospitals standard Medicare rates without the additional five percent.) The other possibility was a "negotiated" version--that is, a government-run plan that bargained with doctors and hospitals over rates.

There were, Pelosi explained, political virtues to both approaches. Med+5 was, obviously, a more ambitious idea. And the more ambitious the idea, arguably, the more likely a final compromise with the less ambitious Senate bill would be something most House Democrats would like. But the negotiated version, Pelosi noted, was likely to get more votes. And with more votes on board, Pelosi said, the House might have more leverage for negotiations.

But the Med+5 model had one clear advantage over its competitor: It would save a lot more money, most likely $60 to $80 billion over ten years. So if the House Democrats preferred the negotiated rates version, Pelosi said, they'd have to sign off on another shift--expanding Medicaid eligibilty to 150 percent of the poverty line, rather than 133 as originally envisioned. The reason is that it's cheaper to insure people through Medicaid than other means. Moving more people over to Medicaid would make up for the lost savings.

Pelosi made clear her preference for the Med+5 version. But, she said, she needed to see what the caucus would support. And so the rest of the day was spent counting up votes. Early on, the buzz was that Pelosi had, or would have, the support she needed to get the Med+5 public option. By late evening, confidence had diminished substantially, although not entirely.

Friday morning brings another caucus meeting and there, perhaps, the House Democrats will make a final decision about which way to go. There isn't much time, given the schedule Pelosi wants to keep. She wants to unveil a bill early next week and, perhaps, have a floor vote the week after that. The leadership has already sent language over to the Congressional Budget Office for scoring. As one staffer says, "it's all locked in--except for the public plan."