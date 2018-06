Of all the various names being floated as potential GOP presidential candidates in 2012. I don't think there's been any trial balloon quite as daffy as this one. Roger Ailes? Seriously? Yes, the man can run a very successful cable news channel (whose most successful show, it's worth remembering, is watched by about 1 percent of Americans). And, yes, he's been a very good political operative. But a candidate? Ailes on the stump would make Cheney look JFK. See for yourself.