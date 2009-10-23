That debate was highly theoretical, wondering what our urban fabric might be like if we hadn’t slashed through it with limited access highways. But we’ve already built those highways and stopped many others (D.C.’s Inner Beltway, Boston’s Southwest Corridor, and Seattle’s R.H. Thomson Expressway/ramps to nowhere among them) due to the upwelling of public opposition Jacobs spawned.

Though we’ve long abandoned the top down raw power highway development model Moses perfected, his star shines a little more brightly lately due to his ability to Get Things Done.

As Glaeser notes, the only way large projects get built in the United States now is to grease the stakeholders (funny how a word that once meant neutral custodian of gambling wagers now means interested party) with amenities and other expensive mollifications.

Beyond new parks and playgrounds, this resulted in extensive testing and monitoring of zoo animals as Portland built light rail under its West Hills, and it meant the purchase of air conditioners, soundproofing, and comfier mattresses for residents of Boston’s North End during the Big Dig.

But in era of constrained budgets, those emoluments seem untenable, and another legacy of the Big Dig--its mammoth $14 billion cost and budget overruns--make them more so.