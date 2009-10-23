The OMB blog has an interesting item up about the effects of entering the labor market during a recession versus a tight labor market. On the one hand, there are the immediate effects you'd expect: lower wages and scarcer jobs. Per the item: "[A]ccording to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, less than 20 percent of the class of 2009 graduated from college with a job offer in hand, compared to 25 percent in the class of 2008 and more than 50 percent in the class of 2007."

More interestingly, though, are the apparent longer-term effects. Relying on the results of this recent paper by Yale's Lisa Kahn, Peter Orszag writes that:

[A] one percentage point increase in the national unemployment rate is associated with a 6 to 7 percent loss in initial wages. The annual wage loss declines over time, but is still statistically significant 15 years later. Comparing the wages earned by the class of 1982 (a peak unemployment year) with the wages of the class of 1988 (a peak employment year) over the first 20 years of a career, the wage difference resulted in a difference of nearly $100,000 in cumulative earnings in net present value.

Apparently the reason isn't just that it takes a while to catch up from a lower starting point. It's also that people who join the labor force during a tough job market are more likely to end up in a poorly-fitting job, and with a less optimal set of skills and responsibilities--all of which can drive wages later on.