El Niño, 1998, And "Global Cooling" Revisited

To be honest, I've never been terribly interested in the long-running pseudo-debate over whether global warming "stopped" in 1998. If you don't know what I'm talking about, here's the dime version: 1998 was an exceptionally hot El Niño year, we're all agreed. Global temperatures have still been trending upward over the past decade, and the ten warmest years on record have all occurred since 1997, but it's quite true that there hasn't been a hotter year than 1998 yet. (OK, actually, if you use NASA's data, 2005 was the hottest year on record, but never mind.) But honestly, who cares? Here's the long view in two colorful graphs:

The normal thing to do would be to gawk at those charts, understand that 1998 was an outlier year, and conclude that global average temperatures are on the upswing. But occasionally you get conservatives like George Will who write columns implying that global warming has somehow ceased since 1998 and therefore it's not a problem. Kevin Drum deals well with this surprisingly persistent brand of innumeracy.

Anyway, denier babble aside, there is a rather interesting question as to why 1998 was so exceptionally hot, and why temperatures haven't yet returned to that peak. For that, we'll have to take leave of The Washington Post's op-ed page and consult real scientists. There's a new study (sub-only) this week in Geophysical Research Letters, by Judith Lean of the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory and David Rind of NASA’s Goddard Institute, that tries to nail down precisely why temperatures have stabilized, more or less, since 1998. The answer, alas, isn't very heartening. Here's the Guardian's write-up: