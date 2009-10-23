Barack Obama is currently mulling what will certainly be some of the defining choices of his presidency: Should he send a lot more troops to Afghanistan, as his commander there has recommended, and, if so, what should their objectives be?

Understanding the issue is critical. So over the past couple weeks, TNR has commissioned a series of pieces examining various angles of our involvement in Afghanistan. Here they are:

"Stalemate" by A.J. Rossmiller, October 13, 2009. The conventional wisdom that "we are at a turning point in Afghanistan" is wrong, he says. Rather, we are in a protracted military stalemate, having essentially fought the same war each year, eight times over. Rossmiller argues that the only permanent solution lies with political efforts to promote power-sharing.

"The Civilian Surge Myth" by Steven Metz, October 15, 2009. U.S. counterinsurgency policy relies on the assumption that civilian agencies will help build a functioning nation-state in Afghanistan while the military secures the population. But, given the current state of America's civilian agencies, this is sheer fantasy.