- The T.E. Lawrence of Afghanistan: Rory Stewart Takes on McChrystal by Jason Zengerle
- Returning to the Hotel Warhol Loved So Much. PLUS: A Great American Road Trip. by Stanley Kauffmann
- Love in the Time of Dictators: Gabriel García Márquez's Romance with Power, by Enrique Krauze
- Should We Send More Troops to Afghanistan? When? And What Should They Do? Insights From TNR’s Extensive War Coverage. by Barron YoungSmith
- Kirchick Vs. Khimm: Should Gay Groups Engage With Republicans? by James Kirchick
- John Kerry Steps in as Secretary of State, by Marty Peretz
- Can Limits on Executive Pay Solve the ‘Too Big to Fail’ Problem? by Simon Johnson
- Does Pelosi Have Enough Votes to Push a Public Option? by Jonathan Cohn
- Peter Morgan’s ‘The Damned United’ Is a Mini-Delight. If Only the Rest of His Films Didn’t Have Puffed-Up Ambitions. by Christopher Orr
- Give the Pay Czar A Break Already! by Noam Scheiber
