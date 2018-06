From Dexter Filkins' New York Times Week in Review piece on Hamid Karzai and voter fraud:

“Mr. Karzai got 48 percent of the vote and Abdullah got 27,” said Azizullah Ludin, the chairman of the Independent Election Commission. Despite its title, the commission is widely seen here as a tool of the president. “We will have another election, and we’ll have the same result.”

Mr. Ludin smiled broadly. “Karzai is going to win.”

Italics Mine.