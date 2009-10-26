- Paradise Lost: Is California Finished? by John B. Judis
- We Now Have a Black President. Was Booker T. Washington Wrong? by Steven Hahn
- Senate Dems to Obama: We Could Use a Little More Help Here, by Jonathan Cohn
- Can a Self-Described 'Boring as Hell' Candidate Really Lead a Major American City for 20 Straight Years? by E.J. Dionne Jr.
- Writing Is Increasingly About Speed. What a Shame. by Damon Linker
- The News Keeps Getting Worse for the Class of 2009, by Noam Scheiber
- The Art of the Impossible: Building Megaprojects During the Recession, by David Jackson
- The T.E. Lawrence of Afghanistan: Rory Stewart Takes on McChrystal, by Jason Zengerle
- Michelle Cottle’s Guide to DC Halloween Costume Etiquette, by Michelle Cottle
