The greatest concern relates to people with incomes below 200 percent of the poverty line (below $36,620 for a family of three in 2009). The amounts that families between 133 percent of the poverty line (where Medicaid eligibility generally would end) and 200 percent of poverty would have to pay for insurance purchased through the health insurance exchanges would be as much as two to four times higher as under the Senate HELP Committee or House bills and would constitute a substantial burden for many of these households.

The good news is that the bill from the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee (HELP) is considerably more generous. And the Senate leadership must combine the two. (In fact, that process is supposed to wrap up today.)

But providing assistance to the poor and middle class that's on a part with the Senate HELP bill would likely require allocating more money than the Finance bill sets aside. And that's something Senate leadership is already struggling to do, since much of the Democratic caucus seems more interested in scaling back the revenue measures already on the table, starting with the tax on high-benefit insurance plans.

Indeed, the really scary part of this story is that, under pressure to make more out of less, the Senate Finance Committee has apparently put on the table a proposal that would scale back subsidies for the poor even farther.

I say "apparently" because one reliable source, close to the process, tells me the idea isn't really under consideration. But two other sources (also very reliable) swear the proposal is very much in the mix. In fact, they say, the Finance Committee has actually sent the measure to the Congressional Budget Office for an estimate of how it will affect reform's bottom line.