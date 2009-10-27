I hadn't been aware of the uproar in Afghanistan over the alleged desecration of a koran by American forces until the Washington Post flagged it in passing this morning. It's a reminder that the Taliban can match our guns and helicopters with some equally powerful lies. Here's a full account from AFP:

Furious Afghans torched an effigy of US President Barack Obama and hurled stones at police Sunday during a mass protest over allegations that Western troops set fire to a copy of the Koran.

A crowd of around 1,000 demonstrators, mainly university students, marched through the streets of the capital Kabul before massing in front of the national parliament building and hurling stones at riot police as well as an armoured vehicle which blocked them from going down one street.