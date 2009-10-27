Alan Grayson, the Democratic Congressman from Florida who's rapidly making a name for himself as the sort of liberal analogue to Michelle Bachman, is in some more hot water for calling Linda Robertson, an adviser to Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, a “K Street whore.” Anthony Weiner probably had the best line among the various Congressional Democrats rushing to distance themselves from Grayson: “Is this news to you that this guy’s one fry short of a Happy Meal?"

But I think what may be more troubling than Grayson's "K Street whore" comment is the venue in which he made it: Alex Jones's radio show. As Michelle Goldberg explained in a piece for us a few weeks back, Jones is a rank conspiracy theorist whose radio show has become, in the Obama era, an increasingly popular destination for mainstream conservatives. If Grayson has to make his loopy statements--and, as Marin Cogan discovered a little while ago, he really does seem unable to contain himself--couldn't he just do it on Air America?