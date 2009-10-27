Only time will tell, but it's clear the Academy is pulling out all the stops when it comes to terrible ideas. First, it was the awful, bifurcating decisions to up the number of Best picture nominees to ten and cut down the number of Best Song nominees, possibly doing away with the category altogether. Now, with reports out that last year's host Hugh Jackman will not return, the Academy is evidently leaning toward a format with "a pair of hosts who would have different strengths and a different generational appeal." (Those last three words bode particularly ill.)

The organizers of Golden Globes, meanwhile, have gone out and inked Ricky Gervais to host their ceremony. That sound you hear is a million viewers resetting their DVRs.