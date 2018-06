I humbly submit that this political ad, for Georgia gubernatorial hopeful John Oxendine, may be the worst of the visual age. If six-year-olds could vote, they might be a purpose to its childish animation, cartoon violence, numbing repetition, and sloooow delivery. But they can't, and there's not.

On the plus side, I suppose, at least we're past having to argue about whether the conflation of Democratic candidates with "rats" is inadvertent or intentional.