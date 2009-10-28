And even if the feds did have the courage to give bondholders the hair cut they deserve, are the bondholders going to believe that ex ante—that is, at the time they’re loaning money to these TBTF banks? If they don’t believe it, then they’re going to lend cheaply, which is going to help the TBTFs take outsized risks, which brings us right back to where we were. Now maybe all it takes is putting one megabank through receivership to show that the government is serious. But the soonest that would probably happen is several years from now (that is, during the next financial crisis; here’s hoping it doesn’t come sooner), which is a lot of time for TBTF banks to dine out on cheap credit and place ill-advised bets.

On top of which, there’s the whole problem of politics. That is, it’s not even clear that a megabank like Citigroup or Bank of America would let itself be liquidated by the federal government. We’re not talking about some local thrift that’s powerless before the FDIC (which seizes and resolves smaller banks). Megabanks have a ton of political power, both by virtue of having big lobbying operations and lots of wealthy executives (who donate money to politicians), and by virtue of employing a massive number of people, many of whose jobs would disappear if the bank were sold off in pieces. Citigroup, for example, has 300,000 employees. It’s hard to believe that the potential loss of tens of thousands of those jobs wouldn’t make the feds think twice before putting it into receivership. Which is to say, as a practical matter, the government may not have any choice but to bail out a TBTF bank, even if it has resolution authority.

Don’t get me wrong: As I say, resolution authority is an unambiguous step in the right direction. More policy tools are always better, and this certainly could work under certain circumstances. But my gut says the only reliable way of preventing big firms from borrowing cheaply to finance crazy bets is to shrink them. They need to be small enough so that a freak-out by their bondholders wouldn’t massively roil the credit markets, and so that they don’t have the political power to push back against liquidation. And that means they have to be much, much smaller than they are today.

Update II: It's worth pointing out that higher capital requirements in themselves should restrain bigness. They reduce profits on particular bets and, if they're structured so that they rise in increasing proportion to size, can directly make it costlier for a firm to get bigger. Relatedly, the living will can, by itself, act as a restraint on bigness, too. The very process of creating such a document should draw a firm's attention to the places where it's taking on too much risk. And, if not, it would probably draw the attention of regulators, since the living wills will have to be filed with them on a regular basis. So the administration has proposed several ways to address the bigness issue. I just worry that they don't go far enough.