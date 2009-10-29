That's the conclusion of a new St. Louis Fed study by David Wheelock and Paul Wilson. In the two decades between the mid-80's and 00's, the number of commercial banks fell by 50% while the average size per institution surged by an inflation-adjusted 500%. The problem, systematically speaking, is that banks receive increasing returns for getting bigger.

The story behind the rise of big banks seems to be largely driven by technology:

Moreover, reductions in the cost of acquiring quantifiable information about potential borrowers have eroded some of the benefits of small scale and close proximity to borrowers that enabled small banks traditionally to out-compete larger banks for some customers, such as small businesses

But while much of the talk around the Too Big To Fail problem has been about the potential harm inflicted by large institutions on the rest of us, Wheelock and Wilson point out that there will be costs associated with not allowing banks to choose what size is right for their operations: