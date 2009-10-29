Another day, another South Carolina Republican official doing something stupid--this time in a cemetery with an 18-year-old stripper, sex toys, and some Viagra. The official told the investigating police officer that the sex toys and the Viagra were things he always kept with him "just in case." He had a harder time explaining the stripper in the cemetery. North Carolinians like to say that their state is "a valley of humility between two peaks of conceit," but I'm starting to think it's pretty unfair to Virginia to lump it in with South Carolina that way.