Speaker Nancy Pelosi relays word from the Congressional Budget Office:

The legislation’s coverage cost will be $894 billion over 10 years, fully paid for. ... The legislation cuts the deficit by about $30 billion in the first ten-years (2010 – 2019). CBO has indicated that in the period of 2016-2019, savings and revenues will grow significantly faster than coverage costs.

Translation: This bill is fiscally responsible. And, unlike the House's previous effort, it doesn't simply push the deficits into the future.