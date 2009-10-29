Julie Appleby, at Kaiser Health News, uncovers a worrisome loophole in the Senate Finance legislation:

The first year the legislation would take effect, people getting subsidized coverage would be required to pay from 2 to 12 percent of their incomes for insurance. The government would pick up the rest of the tab. People with lower incomes would pay less and those with higher incomes more.

But in the second year, it changes. From then on, it is based on a percentage of the premium that was paid the first year, no matter how far premiums rise.

For years, health insurance premiums have risen faster than wages, and the trend is expected to continue.