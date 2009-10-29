Last week I wrote about how the mammoth cost overruns in Boston’s Big Dig project, among other things, continue to resonate when government proposes large scale public works projects. This has been particularly true in Seattle, where a $4.2 billion tunnel replacement for its 50-year-old double deck waterfront highway has become a major campaign issue in next week’s election.

Well, cue the spooky violin music and find an older mom voice actor with an exceptionally concerned timbre, as this new campaign ad summarizes the point aptly.

If the ad’s scenario came to pass, it’s true that an amount equal to $15,000 for every Seattle family would have to be found whether through toll revenue, some sort of tax, or from the legislature in Olympia. It’s unlikely, however, that families would get that bill along with their monthly Comcast charges.