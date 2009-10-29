In her latest ill-advised broadside against Levi Johnston, Sarah Palin accused the soon-to-be Playgirl model of "sell[ing his] body."

It's a peculiar complaint for a former beauty queen to make, but particularly peculiar for one who told People, "I did the beauty pageants to earn money for college"; who, by placing in the Miss Alaska contest did, in fact, earn a scholarship (of which she reportedly said, "that's what got me through college"); and who described the process thus in Vogue: "They made us line up in bathing suits and turn our backs so the male judges could look at our butts."

In related news, Iowa activists seem none too pleased about the ex-governor's evidently unprecedented demand that she be paid $100,000 to appear at the banquet of the conservative Iowa Family Policy Center.

Update: Palin spokeswoman Meg Stapleton disputes Politico's report on the $100,000 speaking fee.