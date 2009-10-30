Wyden wants to let these people enroll in the exchanges--and take their employer contributions with them, to help pay for the coverage there. In effect, the employer contributions become their "subsidies." If they can find an exchange policy that costs less than their employer contribution, they can pocket the difference as cash.

Wyden has suggested that his proposal would accomplish several things at once. It'd give people more insurance options and, by encouraging them to shop around for the best buy, promote more competition among insurers. If this proposal went through, that's what would happen--at least for people who fall into that gap.

How many people is that? Wyden just received a formal estimate from the Congressional Budget Office. CBO examined two possible iterations of the proposal. Under the one most likely to pass--it's not worth going into why, at least right now--about a million people would end up taking advantage of the option. That's not a huge number, obviously, but it's enough for Wyden to put down his marker. And at $5 billion over ten years, it's very little money--a rounding error, really.

Like any such proposal, this one raises some tricky design issues. It'd have to be crafted carefully, to prevent employers and employees from gaming the system. But that seems doable--and, more important, this idea seems worth doing.



Note: For the record,there are better ways to deal with that gap. The real solution is to exempt fewer people from the individual mandate--by improving the subsidies, so that more people can afford to buy insurance. But if that were to happen--say, in conference committee--there's no reason this amendment, or some similar version, couldn't still be part of the final legislation.