This is pretty great.

Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton expressed doubt Thursday over Pakistan's failure to locate top al-Qaeda leaders in the eight years since they escaped over the border from Afghanistan, telling a group of Pakistani journalists that she found "it hard to believe that nobody in your government knows where they are and couldn't get them if they really wanted to."

"So far as we know," she said, "they're in Pakistan."

It's interesting to see Hillary finally getting her "hands dirty," so to speak, in a front-line crisis zone; until now her priority has seemed to be major strategic relationships with places like China and Russia and overarching foreign policy goals. (It's also hard not to wonder if this is more evidence of a downgrading of Richard Holbrooke's role.)