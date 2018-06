On the homepage today, you will find Buzz Bissinger's terrific piece about Philadelphia sports fandom. Bissinger's article reminded me of this article, from our archives, by Peter Beinart. Beinart, a lifelong Celtics fan, weighs in on his team's relationship to Boston, and on race relations in the city more generally. Check it out. (This recommendation, I might add, is coming from someone who can hardly stand to watch five minutes of a Red Sox game).