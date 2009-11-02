Especially important are new investments in community health centers and in efforts to increase the number of primary care doctors. As millions more people get access to decent care, the system will have to provide more doctors, nurses and facilities to treat them.

"People will be excited about 2013," said Rep. George Miller, chairman of the House Education and Labor Committee, which shares jurisdiction on the health care bill. "But there are enough benefits between now and then to keep them engaged and to keep them favorably disposed."

The key word here is "excited," and the central task of supporters of health care reform is to elevate the discussion to the central question at stake: Will the United States join all the other wealthy democracies in providing nearly everyone with health insurance? Or will we kick away the opportunity?

Miller focuses on how much needless anxiety a guarantee of health insurance will lift from the average family. "Right now, when you lose your job, you also lose your health care, your ability to send your kid to college, and sometimes your home," he says. Knowing that health coverage will always be there doesn't solve all those problems but it removes a heavy burden.

While negotiations between the two houses will be difficult, my hunch is that they could be less challenging than many are predicting.

For example, the two houses could split their differences on financing by including a scaled-back version of the Senate's tax on high-end health plans while reducing the House's tax on millionaires. Some of the Senate's cost controls could be added while preserving the House's more generous approach to coverage. And a public plan will survive because it's an option most Americans understand and want.

Above all, the negotiators need to know that if they make the process look like a very bad day at the sausage factory, they will undermine public confidence in the outcome. From now on, they are not simply enacting a bill. They are rolling out a product.

E.J. Dionne, Jr. is the author of the recently published Souled Out: Reclaiming Faith and Politics After the Religious Right. He is a Washington Post columnist, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a professor at Georgetown University.

