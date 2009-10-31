- From Grover “Uncle Jumbo” Cleveland to Chris Christie, a History of Smearing Heavyweights in American Politics, by Dave Jamieson
- The Fork in J Street: Will the New Israel Lobby Disavow Its Extreme Left Flank? by James Kirchick
- Philadelphia Freedom: The Most Noxious Sports Fans in America Have Gone Soft, by Buzz Bissinger
- Why Gavin Newsom Dropped Out, by Joe Mathews
- A Health Care Proposal That Should Absolutely Be in the Final Bill, by Jonathan Cohn
- Who Came out of the Honduran Crisis Looking the Best? Hillary. by Francisco Toro and Juan Nagle
- What Does Joe Lieberman Really Want? by Jason Zengerle
- Why I’m Actually Optimistic About the Future of J Street, by Jonathan Chait
