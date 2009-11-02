It's a truism that the average investor (i.e. one who doesn't get paid to pick stocks) is better off putting his money into a passive index fund than paying a pro to choose stocks for him. Once you factor in the extra fees actively managed investment vehicles charge, actual returns wind up being lower than what an index would provide -- and reinforces the notion that it's really hard to beat the market.

But Alex Savov, a doctoral student at Booth, the University of Chicago's business school, provides an interesting new take: He argues that active and passive investing actually turn out to provide the same returns. And the reason isn't because active managers are better than we'd previously given them credit for; it's that average joe investors have a terrible go at timing markets.

The following chart from Savov shows that money movements into and out of index funds are quite cyclical--passive investors tend to buy high and sell low--while flows for actively managed funds are more stable. (The chart shows the share of total stocks held in index (blue) and active (red) funds.)