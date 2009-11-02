I'm not sure how to assess Abdullah Abdullah's exit from the Afghan runoff election, which renders Hamid Karzai the unchallenged Afghan president. A runoff election certainly did promise to be tainted by the same fraud we saw last time around--quite likely more, in fact, given how fast they were slapping the plans together.

But it's a problem that Abdullah is not exiting on a conciliatory note. Today's Washington Post has this:

A senior Obama administration official said Sunday that Abdullah's tone was "constructive" and "moderate."

But I just heard Abdullah on NPR and he was trashing Karzai, saying that the president bore the blame for the chaos of the past eight years.