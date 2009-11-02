It's certainly starting to seem that way. Last week, in Pakistan she talked tough about the Pakistani government tolerating Al Qaeda and then immediately backpedaled. Then, this past weekend in Israel she seemed to indicate that the Obama administration was no longer demanding an immediate settlement freeze from the Israeli government before, a day later, walking back that statement during a luncheon in Morocco. Ben Smith concludes:

The early questions about her role in Middle East politics -- would she be as hawkishly pro-Israel as she was in the Senate -- haven't really been answered, and her actual views remain unclear. But in this most delicate, closely parsed of diplomatic arenas, her inexperience as a diplomat, and her (underestimated by those who didn't cover her on the trail) tendency toward incautious statements has really turned into a liability for the administration.