Two years ago, I wrote about my long-standing problems with Comcast’s broadband and television service. The intermittent outages, the frequent slowdowns, the unavailable phone support, and the incompetent repair people, to whom Comcast had outsourced its service to customers. So why did I stick with Comcast? Well, the people Verizon sent over couldn’t figure out how to connect the FIOS line from the garage across the house to the cable television and computer. In addition, Comcast not only promised to be good but made me one of those $99 a month offers for phone, internet, and TV that I couldn’t refuse. So I stuck with Comcast.

My wife ordinarily handles our house finances – and last month, she asked me about the Comcast bill. It wasn’t $99 a month. It had gone up to $250 or so. Of course, we had a few extras like the tennis channel, but that was about it. Once the initial offer had expired, our bill had evidently doubled. I called Comcast for an explanation, and the sales person offered to sell me an entirely new package. I was having none of it. I decided to try Verizon again. I figured that if Comcast’s repair people could figure out how to get from the garage to the TV, Verizon’s people could do it, too.

I called Verizon and was offered a bevy of special deals and packages that made my head spin. I finally settled on one that was about a $100 less a month than Comcast and seemed to include mobile broadband, which would allow me to chuck my account with Sprint. All in all, we would be saving a lot of money. And Verizon seemed conscientious. They must have called or emailed me five times to confirm the time of my appointment and the repair person showed up exactly on time. He installed the phone, TV and internet, and was on his way. I asked him several times about the mobile broadband, but he didn’t know. He left me his card and said if I had problems to call him.

From my brief experience, Verizon’s fiber-optic technology and software is superior to Comcast. The TV picture is better, the internet is less susceptible to slowdown (because a fiber optic cable has far greater capacity) and probably to stoppages. But as I began to use the Verizon system, I kept coming up with questions I couldn’t answer. First, lo and behold, my other televisions, which were attached to the main TV, and had worked fine with the basic Comcast channels, didn’t work at all. I called the repair guy twice and left a message, but I never heard from him.