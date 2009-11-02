Ezra Klein, channeling Kaiser Permanente CEO George Halvorson:

There is a simple explanation for why American health care costs so much more than health care in any other country: because we pay so much more for each unit of care. As Halvorson explained, and academics and consultancies have repeatedly confirmed, if you leave everything else the same -- the volume of procedures, the days we spend in the hospital, the number of surgeries we need -- but plug in the prices Canadians pay, our health-care spending falls by about 50 percent.

Halvorson's charts, two of which appear below, are pretty compelling.