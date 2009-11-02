The most intriguing wrinkle in today's news that Ford booked a third-quarter profit was this from the Dow Jones story:

The North America unit, which accounts for 42% of Ford's overall vehicle sales, reported pretax operating profit of $357 million compared with a loss of $2.6 billion a year earlier. The improvement came from job cuts, lower costs for materials and consumers buying more high-end models equipped with technological features [emphasis added].

Back in September, David Leonhardt wrote an interesting (and widely chewed over) column about how the recession was affecting two different groups very differently: The millions of people who'd lost their jobs were having a lot of trouble finding new work and making ends meet. But those who still had jobs were fairly unlikely to lose them; many were even enjoying wage increases. As Leonhardt explained it:

Try thinking of it this way: All of the unemployed people in the country are gathered in a huge gymnasium that’s been turned into a job search center. The fact that this recession is the worst in a generation means that there are many, many people in the gym. The fact that the economy is churning so slowly means that there is not much traffic into and out of the gym.