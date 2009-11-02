Whenever I read the words, "You're not from around here, are you?" I automatically imagine them being said with a serious Southern--or at least rural--twang. This election year in Virginia , though, I think that expression has a decidedly suburban lilt--as it's the overwhelming sentiment Creigh Deeds has encountered as he's trawled for votes in Northern Virginia .

Ever since 2001, when their successful gubernatorial candidate Mark Warner commissioned a bluegrass campaign song and sponsored a NASCAR team as part of his "rural strategy," Virginia Democrats have been preoccupied with winning over rural voters, especially in Southwest Virginia . In Deeds, it seemed they'd found the perfect candidate for doing so. A state senator from sparsely populated Bath County near the West Virginia border, Deeds's support of gun rights--not to mention his firsthand experience castrating large farm animals--make him very much at home in Virginia's rural areas. But those traits have made him an alien in Northern Virginia . And despite the best efforts of rural-vote-gurus like Mudcat Saunders to argue otherwise, Virginia Democrats' path to victory still runs through the D.C. suburbs.

Just consider their last three successful Democratic statewide candidates. Yes, Warner did spend a lot of time and effort courting rural voters in 2001, to the extent that he became the first Democrat in years to win a majority (albeit a slim one) of the state's rural vote. But more than half of his 96,000-vote margin of victory over Republican opponent Mark Earley came from his 50,000-vote lead in Northern Virginia, which accounts for 32 percent of the state's total population . (Warner's victory in the 2008 U.S. Senate race was such a cake-walk that it's hard to draw any lessons from it.) Warner's successor as governor, Tim Kaine, was even more reliant on Northern Virginia for his successful run in 2005, with his 105,000-vote margin of victory in Northern Virginia accounting for almost all of his statewide 113,000 vote lead. And in 2006, Jim Webb beat George Allen in the U.S. Senate race by a razor-thin margin of 9,000 votes thanks to his whopping 20-point margin of victory in Northern Virginia .