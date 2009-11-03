Though Karzai did form a multi-ethnic government, it was far from successful. He enraged many of his countrymen by appointing some of the most hated civil war figures. To many Afghans who lived through the chaotic and violent 1990s, when rape, robbery, even murder were common, these warlords were even more unpopular than the reviled Taliban officials that they were replacing. Karzai was seen as a prisoner of the Northern Alliance--the group of warriors whose predations caused untold misery in the country during the mujaheddin government. It was Karzai’s “warlord cabinet” that first diminished him in the eyes of his constituency.

The tensions between the various factions kept Karzai’s government unfocused, unstable, and unable to accomplish much. Fahim, for example, became the Minister of Defense, and promptly staffed his offices with cronies from the Panjshir. They were unable to work with the Pashtuns, who dominated the police, and clashes were frequent. Abdullah became the foreign minister, taking his turn to woo the West as the charming diplomat. But he and Karzai disagreed over policy, and in 2006 the two parted ways.

Abdullah’s candidacy was always a long shot. The prospect of an Abdullah presidency may have seemed attractive to some Western observers, impressed by his soft Italian leather jackets, sharp suits, fluent English, and polished manners. But to many Afghans, he is anathema, still the face and the voice of the Northern Alliance. Even during the recent election campaign, Abdullah traded heavily on his mujaheddin past: Election posters showed a young Abdullah side-by-side with Massoud in the Panjshir Valley, brave soldiers repelling the Soviet invader. An Abdullah victory would very likely have provoked a major backlash in the Pashtun south, where Massoud and his cohorts are almost universally reviled.

Karzai was the overwhelming favorite from the beginning. Given the ethnic and political realities of Afghanistan, Karzai the Pashtun was destined to triumph over Abdullah the Panjsheri Tajik, regardless of the latter’s claim to a Pashtun father with roots in Kandahar. But by depriving Karzai of a chance to redeem himself with a strong showing in a second round, Abdullah has ensured that the stigma of the August elections will shadow Karzai for the length of his presidency.

If Karzai, in search of national unity, offers a role to Abdullah in the new government, their partnership will most probably be short and tense. Abdullah is unlikely to make much progress on his one concrete political proposal to date--the limitation of presidential powers by creating a parliamentary system--considering that Karzai’s main priority since taking offices seems to have been defending his executive powers.

There is little chance that Karzai would suffer a strong competitor in his ranks for very long. As interim president after the American invasion, Karzai systematically drove out anyone who did not agree with him or who challenged his power. One of them was Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai, who held the post of finance minister from 2002 to 2004 and who can legitimately be credited with creating the post-9/11 structure of Afghanistan. (Ghani came in fourth place during the recent elections.) Based on his own experience, Ghani told me that any attempt at power-sharing is doomed to failure. “Karzai will make it impotent within three months,” he said.

Jean MacKenzie is the director of the Institute for War and Peace Reporting in Afghanistan and reports for GlobalPost News.