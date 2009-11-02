Last week, I wrote about a panel at the inaugural convention of the self-described "pro-Israel, pro-peace" organization J Street, in which former Bush NSC staffer Hillary Mann Leverett said the following:

Too often, Iran's security concerns are dismissed in the U.S. and in Israel as false or manufactured, reinforcing the stereotype of Iranians as chronically duplicitous and unprepared to keep any commitment they enter into. ... Those stereotypes are simply not supported by the historical record. ... They are fundamentally racist -- if someone were to criticize Israeli diplomacy by referring to rabbis as lying and conspiring behind their beards, as far too many commentators accuse Iran's mullahs of lying and conspiring behind their beards, we would rightly -- and I'd be the first to -- denounce that as an anti-Semitic stereotype."

This is a ridiculous assertion on its face, not least because "rabbis" do not determine Israeli foreign policy, whereas messianic clerics do in fact orchestrate the worldwide campaign of terror that has marked the Islamic Republic's "diplomacy" for the past 30 years. But I wonder if Mrs. Mann Leverett would be willing to reconsider her claim after today's news: