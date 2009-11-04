But despite its dominance, employer-sponsored insurance doesn’t extend to all workers. More than 80 percent of the uninsured are workers, or family members of workers. And without reform, on-the-job benefits are eroding. The percentage of Americans who get coverage through employers shrank by over 5 percent in the past decade. And in some states, like California, it’s about to go under the half-way mark--which is why the state has been exploring setting some minimum standard for health benefits. With the overall cost of health care rising, employers are scaling back coverage or in some cases dropping it altogether.

So let’s be clear. Without reform, the coverage that most of us enjoy is endangered--if not in our current job, then in our next one. And health reform cannot succeed if the foundation of employer-based coverage collapses.

President Obama's reforms address this problem. They would reinforce employer-sponsored insurance by requiring that employers either provide coverage to their workers or pay a fee, which would help offset the cost of covering those people without insurance. As Obama explained in his speech to Congress, "If some businesses don't provide workers health care, it forces the rest of us to pick up the tab when their workers get sick, and gives those businesses an unfair advantage over their competitors."

The bills that have come out of the House and the Senate HELP Committee are consistent with that principle. While exempting at least 86 percent of small businesses--and in fact offering significant subsidies to many small businesses to help cover the costs of coverage for their workers--both the House and the Senate HELP versions of health reform would ask larger employers to continue to contribute to the health coverage of their workers, or to start doing so. H.R.3200 has a sliding scale of payroll that ranges from 2 to 8 percent. Senate HELP asks for relatively little, a flat $750 per uncovered worker per year, when actual health coverage for a worker is multiple times that figure. Ken Jacobs at the UC-Berkeley Center for Labor Research and Education recently released a quick and useful analysis of how the different bills deal with the subject.

Unfortunately, reports suggest that the final Senate bill may look more like the measure that came out of the Finance Committee. And it lacks a real mechanism for employer responsibility. The only requirement on employers is a complicated and inequitable "free rider" provision to only charge employers when their workers get subsidies in the exchange. Because the approach does so little and has so many loopholes, it does little to actually help stabilize employer-based health coverage. It also doesn’t raise very much money: only about $25 billion over 10 years, as opposed to over $50 billion for even the paltry requirements in the Senate HELP version.