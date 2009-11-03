President Obama and his allies have made controlling costs a top priority of health care reform--at times giving it more emphasis than I, for one, would have preferred. And the bills moving through Congress show it. They include a tax on high-end benefits, incentives for doctors to form integrated care groups, a commission with far-reaching powers to set Medicare reimbursement rates, and other reforms that should--if successful--actually make medical care less expensive. Although there is certainly room for disagreement about how great an impact these reforms will have, respected experts from both ends of the ideological spectrum have said they believe these changes will, in fact, restrain the growth of medical costs in the future.

More immediately, reform should bring premium relief to those people who have the toughest time finding affordable insurance now--individuals buying on their own and small businesses. As MIT economist Jonathan Gruber notes in a new analysis, which he will be presenting to Congress today:

The House proposal issued today provides premium assistance and market reforms which will make health insurance much more affordable for individuals facing purchase in the non-group market. The premiums that individuals will face in the new exchanges established by this legislation are, according to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, considerably lower than what they would face in the non-group insurance market, due to the market reforms put in place by the House plan, the mandate on individuals to participate regardless of health, and the market economies of new exchanges.

Gruber helpfully includes a chart, based on his projections of how a family of four buying insurance on their own would fare with--and without--the reforms in the House bill:

The difference is most dramatic for the poorest families, who benefit from large government subsidies. But even those making more than four times the poverty line--and thus ineligible for government financial assistance--would be better off.

Gruber goes on to note that lower premiums are consistent with the experience in Massachusetts, where the cost of coverage in the non-group market fell dramatically after its reforms went into effect.*

Republicans would argue that their proposals would lower insurance costs, too. And, in a sense, they are correct. Letting people buy coverage across state lines, letting small businesses form special new groups, and siphoning off the sick into high-risk pools are all means for accomplishing the same goal--gutting the existing regulations of insurance. And without those regulations, insurance would become cheaper. But it'd be cheaper only because it provided less protection--and was available only to people or small groups with predictably good health.

And that's really the key distinction between what the Republicans and the Democrats are offering. Because of their aversion to regulation and government spending, Republicans embrace reforms that make health insurance cheaper by offering less security. The healthy win, while everybody else loses. Democrats prefer reforms that offer a combination of lower costs and more security--not just for the medically fortunate, but for everybody.

Note: I have more to say about Massachusetts in an article that appears in the new print edition and should be online within the next few days.