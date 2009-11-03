As the state’s Democratic firmament praised Deeds, the candidate stood off to the side of the stage, smiling, not talking to anyone. When Kaine called him up onstage, Deeds approached people in at the border of the crowd and started hugging and handshaking. Those he made contact with seemed more surprised than anything else to find themselves being embraced by the gangly Deeds; he comes off more like a man pretending to be a candidate than the real thing.

“I can’t believe this!” he said after arriving at the podium, his voice halting and boyish, blue eyes wide. Breaking with the rally’s theme of denying the inevitable, he tried a little morbid humor. “Sometimes, when I look at the polls, I feel like … the most decorated marine in the history of the Corps, when he was trapped in Korea in December of 1950, he called his troops together, and he said ‘Ok guys, they’re in front of us, they’re behind us, they’re on our right, they’re on our left. We got ‘em just where we want ‘em!’”

Earlier that morning, Deeds’ opponent, Bob McDonnell, had also swung through Alexandria. A parking lot behind the squat, white-painted brick headquarters had been pressed into service as a rallying ground, and staff smushed supporters in front of a makeshift stage for maximum television effect. This ticket wasn’t as preoccupied with being nice.

“Good morning, Northern Virginia!” roared Bill Bolling, the incumbent lieutenant governor. “Or, as they’re going to be calling it tomorrow night, McDonnell, Bolling, and Cuccinelli country!”

“They’re getting so desperate on the other side they’re thinking of flying Tim Kaine into Virginia,” joked the attorney general candidate, Ken Cuccinelli. “We aim to win Northern Virginia. And if we do that, if we perform that well, it isn’t just gonna be the top of the ticket, we aren’t going to be talking just about victory,” he said, holding a broom that read “McBollinelli” and using it to sweep the stage.