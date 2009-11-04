I'm not arguing that government spending was a huge part of the Q3 GDP story, but as Noam first wrote last week, it certainly doesn't mean the opposite either:

Meanwhile, federal government spending increased at a 7.9 percent rate after increasing 11.4 percent in the third quarter, which means we're moving past the point where the stimulus is going increase GDP growth. (That's not the same as saying the stimulus is decreasing GDP. The stimulus is still inceasing the overall level of GDP. But obviously growth is the change from one quarter to the next, so a smaller absolute increase is actually a drag on the change in GDP growth.)

So, why is Taylor bending over backwards here? My pet belief about these things is that any academic economist who advises a political candidate loses much of his or her credibility. Taylor is -- along with many top university economists -- probably no exception here, most recently working for John McCain during the '08 elections. But it's also a bit of the chicken-and-egg dilemma, too: Is Taylor pushing this particular view of Q3 GDP because of his prior beliefs, or did becoming a cog in a political party's machine change his views? It's probably the first, but having to ask this question means that politics and academia don't mix well. There's certainly a strong incentive for academics to become liars about their own beliefs or ignore what they've learned when they choose to work for political candidates, which just seems seriously inefficient.

On the other hand, I suppose you could argue that it's a lot easier to ignore Taylor now, whereas hardcore partisans like Krugman and Casey Mulligan (both of whom I don't believe have ever officially advised a candidate) can still get mileage out of their relatively pure academic credentials.

P.S.: According to the link at the top of this post, Krugman is the 8th most influential economist in the world and Mulligan is ranked 309, which isn't too shabby either.

P.P.S.: One simple way to assess the relative impact of government spending on the final GDP number is to compare it with the impact of other areas at the same categorical level. These other areas are personal consumption expenditures, gross private domestic investment, and net exports. By the table above, the average absolute value for all four categories in the second quarter was 1.68 percentage points and 1.15 in the third quarter. So, gov't spending's impact on GDP was 80% of the average in Q2 and 42% of the Q3 average.