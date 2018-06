This isn’t good. The New York Daily News reports that the cops were called on Hoffman supporters “yelling anti-choice stuff at voters” in St. Lawrence county. A spokesperson for the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List is saying that police were called on a few of the 200 volunteers the group is providing for him today. The state’s former Democratic Chairwoman June O’Neill isn’t having it. “This is not the way we roll in the North Country,” she told the paper.