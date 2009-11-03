Politico reports that residents in New York’s 23rd district are getting hammered by them. TPM’s Eric Kleefeld has the goods on the messages recorded by Giuliani and Pataki. “[N]ow that Dede Scozzafava has decided to suspend her campaign, voting for Doug is the only way we can stop Nancy Pelosi from gaining one more liberal vote for higher taxes, higher federal deficits, and government-run health care,” Giuliani says. “A vote for Owens is just another vote for Nancy Pelosi’s agenda,” Pataki adds. Neither of them mentions Barack Obama, suggesting that even though some pundits and members of the party are trying to make this a referendum on the president, they still recognize that it isn’t wise to go after him in a district he won last year by 52-47 percent.