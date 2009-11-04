If your image of Milwaukee is largely derived from Laverne and Shirley re-runs, think again. My recent visit with leaders of Milwaukee’s Water Council showed me how communities in the Great Lakes are beginning to tap the “magic” of water for economic revitalization (the words of Milwaukee Mayor, and maybe-gubernatorial candidate, Tom Barrett).

The Milwaukee River running through town used to be a mess, and the only thing that looked out on it was the backs of factories. Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce CEO Tim Sheehy explained, “We opened it up for development; now it is lined with shops, restaurants, condos and offices. When we bring CEOs to town, we don’t put them in a car. We put them in a boat and show off our city.”

These efforts in Milwaukee and other Great Lakes metros are getting a major shot in the arm with President Obama signing a bill that provides $475 million in Great Lakes cleanup dollars. This “down-payment” on a long term multi-billion dollar federal-state-local plan to clean water and reboot municipal waste systems (so beaches are open and not closed for weeks during the year); to cleanup toxic hot spots still lingering in Great Lakes harbors and rivers, and protect and reclaim wetlands and scenic areas was promised by then-candidate Obama last year.