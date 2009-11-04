The Boston Globe's Farah Stockman reports that Husain Haqqani, Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, could be in physical danger were he to return to Islamabad, where he hasn't been for 8 months, due to the charge that he's too "pro-American." Making that charge? The Pakistani military:

Samina Ahmed, an Islamabad-based analyst for the International Crisis Group, said the attacks on Haqqani were carefully orchestrated by the military to weaken the government he represents. She predicted more will come.

“These are the first rumblings of the storm,’’ she said. “This is the beginning of the military trying to take down this civilian government.’’

Just when you thought things couldn't get any messier. . . .