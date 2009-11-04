Minnesota governor and potential 2012 presidential nominee Tim Pawlenty made headlines yesterday when he criticized fellow Republican Olympia Snowe for her "deviations" from conservative GOP orthodoxy, and refused to say whether or not he was happy that she was a Republican. Snowe shot back at Pawlenty today, telling Politico, “I've been a lifelong Republican -- I haven't changed, I don't know what the problem is -- I really don't. I know Gov. Pawlenty to be a thoughtful person and I know if he could have rephrased it or re characterized it he would."

Well, I gave Pawlenty that chance in an interview I had yesterday with him--and Snowe was right, sort of. “Maybe it was inartful, the wording,” he admitted.

I was being asked in the context of the New York state race, and I just subscribe to what Ronald Reagan says, if you agree with us 80 percent or so of the time, you’re our friend, not our enemy, and so there is room for variation, who our candidates are, their views and opinions. But they’ve got to agree with us, the party platform, most of the time.

So does Pawlenty think she agrees with the party most of the time?