Last night, Tom Menino was reelected to an unprecedented fifth term as mayor of Boston. How did he do it? As Jason Zengerle wrote for the magazine in June, "Mayor Mumbles" may have been challenged by a youthful opponent, but Menino had the advantage of being very well known:

"[I]n a major city of nearly 600,000 people, could a statistically significant portion of the populace actually have met their mayor? As it turns out, in Tom Menino's Boston, the answer is yes; according to the Globe's poll, a remarkable 57 percent of them, in fact."

