His palpable unease was surely as much a question of aesthetics as a protestation of modesty. For the sculpture really is lousy. Though ultimately based on the ancient Prima Porta statue of Augustus Caesar, it can be more immediately traced back to those superhuman man-tractors representing the likes of Lenin, Brezhnev, and Ceauşescu that littered the Soviet Block in times gone by.

Indeed, just as Augustus, Nero, or Marcus Aurelius might be depicted in the guise of Hercules or Apollo, or some minor local divinity, so Clinton is bodied forth here in a form that apparently resonates with the citizens of Pristina. He stands as the type of benign, yet forceful strong man that is well-known in these parts, a friend and protector of the people, who, by virtue of being bigger than they are, can also see further into the future and will take them there.

The ham-fisted realism of Clinton’s tie, his creased trousers, and his buttoned jacket definitively clarify—for anyone who needed clarification—why such forms of monumental art, entirely forthright and without irony, are no longer being made today, at least not in the First World. From antiquity through the aftermath of WWI, we knew how to make commemorative statues. But more recently our culture has become so incapable of monumentality, and so saturated with irony, that even as we feel more inclined to commemorate events than ever before, we have lost all instinct for how to do it: Witness the unending controversies surrounding any monument to 9/11.

The one thing that redeems the new Clinton monument, in human if not aesthetic terms, is that it’s very maladroitness is an incontestable warrant of its sincerity.