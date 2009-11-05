Has Barack Obama sparked a real estate boom in the West Bank?

Yitzchak Newman is in the market for his first house. For now, the young IT project manager lives with his wife and toddler in a rented basement apartment. Space is limited and the family yearns to attain the middle class ideal of owning their own home.

But unlike most aspiring home-owners, the Newmans are determined to enter the real estate market in what may be the world’s most politically sensitive strip of land. Whether to fulfill a religious prophecy or to live in blissful suburbia, the Newmans and thousands like them are eager to live in one of the dozens of Jewish enclaves in the West Bank. While the Israeli government has long offered subsidies to woo families to the contentious neighborhoods, demand has skyrocketed over the past few months. And realtors may have Barack Obama to thank for the recent boom.

In September, five months after Netanyahu took office, the Israeli Defense Ministry approved 455 permits for new units in West Bank settlements, the first such permits issued under Netanyahu’s government. They may be the last if Obama succeeds in putting pressure on the Israelis to freeze construction as a way of restarting the peace process. But if Obama’s intention is to slow growth in the settlements, his tactics may be having the opposite effect.

One of the 455 permits is for a 12-unit apartment building in Alon Shvut, 10 miles from Jerusalem, where Newman is looking for property. His interest in the settlement is both social ("we want a community lifestyle that doesn’t exist necessarily in Tel Aviv or Jerusalem") and religious ("we have a biblical right on this land"). The quiet neighborhood is set on a hill between two Arab villages, with grand vistas of gullies visible from most windows.